Fla. Asks 11th Circ. To Bar Biden Immigration Policies

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Florida on Monday urged the Eleventh Circuit to bar two Biden administration policies temporarily narrowing the migrants prioritized for removal, saying the policies carried the force of law and could be reviewed by the courts. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell has already refused to set the policies aside, ruling that interim memos prioritizing recent border crossers and national security and public safety threats for deportation were shrouded from judicial review. But Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody argued in a brief Monday that the Eleventh Circuit had the authority to vacate the prioritization scheme, despite the White House's assurances that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS