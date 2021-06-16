Broadband Projects Must 'Stack' Income Streams, House Told

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Using a "capital stack" to build out broadband infrastructure that can be used by multiple service providers is probably the best way to get rural communities connected to the internet quickly and affordably, experts told members of the House Wednesday at a subcommittee hearing. Smaller, local projects flounder under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's one-size-fits-all rules for its broadband grant program, but stacking up funds from different sources can ensure communities get the funds to finish their buildout in a timely manner, according to Peggy Schaffer, head of the ConnectMaine Authority, who spoke before the U.S. House of Representatives small business...

