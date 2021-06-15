NJ Court Wrong To Ax Nursing Home Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court was too hasty to throw out a nursing home negligence case over a plaintiff's lack of cooperation with discovery when he'd told the court he had psychological issues hindering his ability to help, the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday. In a published opinion, the appellate panel said the New Jersey federal magistrate judge hearing the case should have weighed Victor Mondelli's competency and whether he needed a guardian ad litem to represent his interests before the court dismissed his case against Berkeley Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. "One who lacks capacity to make decisions for himself needs...

