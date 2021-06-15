Calif. Can't Ban Assault Weapons, Gun Groups Tell 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Gun rights groups on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to preserve a district court's injunction blocking California's decades-old assault weapons ban, slamming the Golden State's appeal as "a crass effort to frighten the public." In an opposition lodged with the appellate court, the groups, which include the California Gun Rights Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation, tore into California Attorney General Rob Bonta's request to temporarily lift the injunction while the state appeals the decision. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez enjoined key parts of the Assault Weapons Control Act earlier this month. Bonta has called that...

