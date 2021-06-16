Yale Law Prof., Legal Ethics Giant Earns ABA's Highest Honor

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association revealed that it has bestowed the ABA Medal, its most prestigious honor for distinguished service, to influential attorney and Yale Law School scholar Lawrence J. Fox. Patricia Lee Refo, the professional group's president, said on Wednesday that Fox will officially receive the medal at the organization's virtual general assembly on Aug. 4. Refo said Fox "will take his place on the list of giants of the legal profession," including such past ABA Medal recipients as Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson and Supreme Court Justices Thurgood Marshall and Sandra Day O'Connor. She also praised Fox's "lifetime of...

