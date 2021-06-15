10th Circ. Says Samoan Citizenship Question Not For Courts

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A split Tenth Circuit panel on Tuesday reversed a Utah federal judge's order finding that American Samoans are birthright U.S. citizens, holding that the issue belongs in the hands of Congress, not the courts. In a 39-page decision, the Tenth Circuit majority held that neither constitutional text nor Supreme Court precedent demands the district court's interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment's citizenship clause. Rather, it is Congress that "plays the preeminent role in the determination of citizenship in unincorporated territorial lands," U.S. Circuit Judges Timothy Tymkovich and Carlos Lucero said, adding that "the courts play but a subordinate role in this process."...

