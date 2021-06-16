Greenberg Traurig Adds Faegre Drinker Pharma Litigation Vet

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has nabbed a pharmaceutical litigator with experience representing Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and others from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP to join its San Francisco office, the firm announced Tuesday. Rodney M. Hudson, who has more than 20 years of drug and device litigation experience, has joined the firm's pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation practice and products liability and mass torts litigation practice. "Greenberg Traurig has an outstanding reputation in the products liability and mass torts space, and I am honored to join this elite team known for highly impressive client service," Hudson said in a statement....

