Ex-Texas Secretary Of State Joins Kelly Hart In Austin

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Former Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs has joined Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP as a partner in its public law practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Ruggero Hughes was appointed as Secretary of State by Gov. Greg Abbott in August 2019. Per state law, she resigned from the post in May after the Texas Legislature failed to take up her confirmation. Before becoming the state's top election official, Ruggero Hughes chaired the Texas Workforce Commission and worked at the Texas Attorney General's Office as director of defense litigation. Andrew Weber, partner in charge of Kelly Hart's Austin office and chair of its public law group, first crossed paths...

