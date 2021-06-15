OCC Backs BofA In 2nd Circ. Escrow Interest Preemption Row

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is going to bat for Bank of America NA in a pair of Second Circuit appeals challenging the applicability of a New York state law requiring the payment of interest on mortgage escrow accounts, arguing that this law should be ruled federally preempted for the national bank. In an amicus brief filed Tuesday in the appeals, the OCC registered its support for Bank of America's efforts to overturn a New York federal judge's 2019 decision holding that the state's mortgage escrow interest statute, General Obligation Law Section 5-601, is not preempted for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS