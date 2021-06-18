Faegre Drinker Hires Benefits Partner From McDermott

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has hired a new partner for the benefits and executive compensation group in its Chicago office, welcoming back a litigator who spent two years with the firm before moving over to McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Rick Pearl spent 2016 until 2018 at Faegre Drinker, which was then Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, before moving to McDermott, where he worked until early June. Faegre Drinker announced his rehire on June 15. Pearl, a Loyola University Chicago School of Law graduate who just entered his second decade in the legal profession, specializes in defending against Employee...

