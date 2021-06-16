Jury Says Firetruck Maker Owes Rival $1.5M In IP Fight

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Tuesday found that an emergency vehicle manufacturer owes a rival Oshkosh Corp. unit almost $1.5 million for willfully infringing a patent that covers a way of configuring firetrucks. Following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Tampa, a jury found that a line of firetrucks marketed by E-One Inc., based in Ocala, Florida, infringed claims in a 2017 patent that's owned by Pierce Manufacturing Inc., a Wisconsin-based Oshkosh unit that's one of the world's largest makers of firetrucks. The jury found that E-One owes Pierce $1,287,854 in lost profits and $170,500 in royalties. Pierce filed...

