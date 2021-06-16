5 Ways To Make The Most Of GSA's New Gov't Contracts Site

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- On May 24, the General Services Administration launched the new SAM.gov.[1] It looks different and has both new requirements and functionality. So what do government contractors need to know before they start using the new system? And how can they make the most of the new SAM.gov in building a successful government contracting business? Here are our insights into how to make the most of the new SAM.gov. What is the new SAM.gov? After years of maintaining numerous legacy databases and public-facing portals — including those incorporated into beta.SAM.gov over the last two years — the System for Award Management, or SAM,...

