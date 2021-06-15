Robinhood Beats Ice Cube Endorsement Case, For Now

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has dismissed — for now — a lawsuit filed by Ice Cube against investment app Robinhood over a company newsletter that featured a still frame from one of his movies above a cheeky allusion to his lyrics. Filed in March, the lawsuit claims the app falsely suggested that Ice Cube had endorsed the company by using an image from the movie "Are We Done Yet?" above the caption "Correct yourself, before you wreck yourself," a finance-themed riff on the rapper's famous "Check Yo Self." But U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler ruled Tuesday that merely referencing Ice Cube...

