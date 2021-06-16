Verdict In Bankers' German Tax Fraud Appeal Due July 28

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT) -- Germany's highest criminal court said on Wednesday that it will announce its verdict next month in an appeal brought by two former bankers against their conviction for activities linked to a multibillion-euro tax evasion scandal known as cum-ex. The appeal, which was heard at the Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday, involves two individuals, both thought to be British citizens, who were referred to in court only as "S" and "D." They were convicted in March 2020 of tax evasion and abetting tax evasion at a state court in the city of Bonn. The federal court will deliver its verdict on July 28....

