Mitsubishi Scores Win In London 4G Patent Fight

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 5:57 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Wednesday that two patents Mitsubishi asserted against a slew of Chinese phone makers were both valid and essential to the LTE wireless standards, handing the company a win after it lost an earlier preliminary trial over another 4G patent. High Court Judge James Mellor found in a so-called technical trial judgment that the two patents asserted by Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Sisvel International SA were in fact standard-essential patents, or SEPs — patents that are required for any standard use of the so-called LTE network, which is a type of 4G cellular network. Judge Mellor also found...

