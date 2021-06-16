Software Tester BrowserStack Lands $4B Valuation In Series B

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Software testing business BrowserStack said Wednesday that a $200 million Series B round of funding, which included Bond Capital, Insight Partners and Accel, has valued it at $4 billion. The company, founded in 2011, said in a statement the financing would be used to help it acquire new businesses, expand its products and continue growing. "We are going to double-down on solving new developer problems in the space of DevOps testing," BrowserStack co-founder and CEO Ritesh Arora said in the statement. "We will accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market through acquisitions and investment in our product...

