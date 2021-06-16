Ga. Judge Says He'd Rather Fed Circ. Decide Patent Fight

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge told competing dictation system companies Wednesday he's anxious to have their patent dispute for medical transcription services considered by the Federal Circuit, disclosing from the bench he's no patent expert. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II said during a motions hearing that he didn't practice patent law in his more than 30 years as an attorney, but would do his best to resolve the dispute between MModal Services Ltd. and Nuance Communications Inc. Ultimately he wants the case, described by parties as being at the deep end of patent law, heard by federal appellate judges with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS