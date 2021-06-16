3rd Circ. Says Tolling Rule Saves Valeant Investors' Claims

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that individual securities claims by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. investors may advance under the class action tolling rule established in the Supreme Court's landmark American Pipe decision, siding with circuit courts that found the time limit clock doesn't resume until litigants leave the class. A three-judge panel took guidance from Second, Ninth and Tenth Circuit decisions that interpreted the American Pipe holding as pausing the time limit for individual claimants until they cease to be members of the class, either by opting out or through a class certification decision. In the Valeant case, which was dismissed...

