Judge Guts Ex-Rice Energy Exec's Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday said a former vice president at Rice Energy can't pursue most of his claims in a suit alleging he was wrongfully fired just before his $1.9 million in stock options vested, finding among other things that he signed documents recognizing his at-will employment status. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville said in an opinion that Babatunde Ajayi — a former vice president of completions at Rice, which is now part of EQT Corp. — had argued that Rice's officers modified his purported continued employment contract by insisting he sever his relationship with either Rice or...

