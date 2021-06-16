Examiner With Narrow Scope Approved In Purdue Ch. 11

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge begrudgingly approved the appointment of an examiner in the Chapter 11 case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP on Wednesday, saying he was doing so only because the baseless allegations included in the examiner motion needed to be addressed publicly. During a hearing conducted by videoconference and telephone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain lambasted the filings by professor Jonathan C. Lipson of Temple University's Beasley School of Law on behalf of creditor Peter Jackson in seeking the appointment of an examiner. Judge Drain concluded that Lipson's papers served to mislead the thousands of people involved in...

