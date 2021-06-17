Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Tosses Federal Claims In Philly Will Dispute

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A legal battle over the estate of the son of a powerful Philadelphia official will continue at the county level after the Third Circuit upheld the dismissal of federal claims on Thursday.

Meghan Klein, the executor of the estate of her deceased fiancé, Michael Donatucci, did not show that the actions by Michael's father and former Philadelphia Register of Wills Ronald Donatucci committed any federal constitutional or statutory violation, according to the nonbinding opinion published by the three-judge panel Thursday.

The appeals court also affirmed District Judge Petrese B. Tucker's ruling that she would not recuse herself from the case on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!