Third Circuit Tosses Federal Claims In Philly Will Dispute

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A legal battle over the estate of the son of a powerful Philadelphia official will continue at the county level after the Third Circuit upheld the dismissal of federal claims on Thursday. Meghan Klein, the executor of the estate of her deceased fiancé, Michael Donatucci, did not show that the actions by Michael's father and former Philadelphia Register of Wills Ronald Donatucci committed any federal constitutional or statutory violation, according to the nonbinding opinion published by the three-judge panel Thursday. The appeals court also affirmed District Judge Petrese B. Tucker's ruling that she would not recuse herself from the case on...

