Pomerantz To Rep Investors in Pa. Oil Well Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP, with an assist from a local law firm, will represent a proposed class of investors in a suit in Pittsburgh federal court alleging natural gas and oil company Range Resources Corp. improperly reported the status of wells it owns and operates in Pennsylvania. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville appointed Pomerantz client Hugh Melnick lead plaintiff in the proposed class action, at the same time designating Pomerantz lead counsel and the Law Office Of Alfred G. Yates Jr. PC as liaison counsel in the matter. According to Melnick, he and the estate of his late...

