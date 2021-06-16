Ex-Exec Sues Curaleaf, Grassroots Over Promised Stock

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A former executive for a cannabis company acquired by multistate giant Curaleaf alleged in a new lawsuit that she never received the equity she was promised as a condition of her employment. Lisa Hurwitz said in her complaint, filed Friday in Chicago in state court, that when she joined Illinois-based Grassroots — formally known as GHG Management LLC — in late 2018 as its chief marketing and growth officer, CEO Mitchell Kahn promised her a stake in the company valued at $2 million, or a roughly 1% share. She alleged further that when she was fired some two years later, during which...

