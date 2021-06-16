Fla. Court Affirms Buchanan Ingersoll Win In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's rejection of a prominent Miami developer's legal malpractice claims against Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC stemming from an $11 million judgment against her. The Third District Court of Appeal affirmed a summary judgment for the firm, denying its former client Avra Jain's bid to make it pay the millions in damages, interest and attorney fees she was found to owe a former business partner. In reaching its decision, the appeals court found that Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman acted within his authority when he vacated a predecessor judge's order that...

