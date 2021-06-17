Texas Panel Questions Concrete Plant Permit Requirements

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A central Texas environmental group challenging a concrete batch plant permit told a Texas appellate panel Thursday the state environmental agency shirked a legislative mandate to consider a plant's impact on air quality at nearby schools. The group said during oral argument to the Eighth Court of Appeals that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ignored a requirement of the Texas Clean Air Act and wrongly relied on a general air quality assessment instead of a school-specific assessment reviewing the permit at issue. The Boerne to Bergheim Coalition for Clean Environment says the TCEQ used the wrong assessment when it granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS