Ga. Judges Revive Med Mal Suit Over Patient's Death

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has reinstated a medical malpractice suit that claims a hospital patient's premature discharge led to his heart attack death the following day, saying there is a factual dispute over whether the hospital's alleged negligence caused the patient's death. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Medical Center of Central Georgia in the suit accusing a doctor and the hospital of negligently and prematurely discharging patient Ralph Moss without conducting sufficient tests. The doctor, Nathan Stokes, settled out of the case, according to the opinion. The remaining claims in...

