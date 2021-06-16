Arbitrator Ethics Code Continues To Raise Questions

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A nearly decade-old debate over an international arbitration ethics code has resumed as work continues on an arbitrator code of conduct, and practitioners should ensure that the risk of over-regulation is minimized, Three Crowns LLP's Constantine Partasides QC cautioned during a speech Wednesday. The project to enact a code of conduct for adjudicators in international investment disputes has been undertaken by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. Their latest draft code of conduct, released in April, was the topic of discussion during day one of the Institute for Transnational Arbitration's...

