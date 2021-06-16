Feds Seek To Ax Trump-Era Suit Over 'Public Charge' Docs

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services urged a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday to toss a lawsuit accusing it of stonewalling a request for records about a leaked draft of a Trump administration-era "public charge rule" that scared immigrants away from using welfare benefits to which the law entitles them. Lawyers for Civil Rights made a Freedom of Information Act request in January 2019 seeking USCIS records relating to the leak of the proposed rule, which would have blocked immigrants from obtaining legal status if they used any local, state or federal social services. But the Trump administration never responded to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS