9th Circ. Tosses Tribal Co.'s Challenge To Cigarette Tax

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Native American tobacco company cannot sue California to escape a tax on its intertribal cigarette sales, the Ninth Circuit affirmed Wednesday, saying the company's off-reservation business subjects it to state taxes. A three-judge circuit panel determined that a California federal court correctly dismissed Big Sandy Rancheria Enterprises' suit over California's tax on intertribal cigarette sales for a lack of jurisdiction. The Tax Injunction Act — which bars federal courts from interfering with the collection of state-imposed taxes — prevented the federal district court from considering the suit, the Ninth Circuit said. The appeals court said the company's concession that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS