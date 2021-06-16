DOJ Sues To Block Aon's $30B Willis Towers Watson Merger

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 9:40 PM BST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued in D.C. federal court to block Aon PLC's planned $30 billion merger with Willis Towers Watson, saying that combining two of the "Big Three" global insurance brokers would result in higher prices and less innovation in the industry. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement that "allowing Aon and Willis Towers Watson to merge would reduce that vital competition." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement Wednesday that American companies and consumers rely on competition between Aon and Willis Towers Watson to lower prices for...

