Visa, Mastercard Accused Of Being Cartel In Square Fees Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of small businesses that use the Square e-commerce payment platform for transactions launched an antitrust suit against Visa and Mastercard on Wednesday, saying the credit card companies acted as a cartel by using their vast market share to keep fees associated with credit and debit card transactions high. In a 55-page complaint filed in New York federal court, the businesses claim that Visa and Mastercard extracted "monopoly rents from customers" in setting interchange fees. These types of fees, also referred to as swipe fees, are the charges banks hit merchants with to process their transactions. The small businesses,...

