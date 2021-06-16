Magistrate Assigned To Roger Stone's $2M Tax Case Recuses

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A U.S. magistrate judge assigned to Roger Stone's $2 million unpaid tax suit in Florida recused himself from the case Wednesday. According to the order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Jared M. Strauss, the case will be reassigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow. Strauss became a magistrate judge in January. Although Judge Strauss did not cite a reason for the recusal, the judge was on the opposing side of Stone's case during a bond hearing in January 2019 following his arrest in Florida after being indicted by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016...

