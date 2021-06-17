NY Club Must Face Gay Bartender's Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that a music club can't escape a gay bartender's sexual harassment suit claiming that his supervisor cut his shifts and then fired him after he declined the man's advances, saying the club's reasons for firing him are unclear. U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes' order on Wednesday denied a motion for summary judgment brought by Hudson, New York-based nightclub, music venue and restaurant Club Helsinki in the civil rights lawsuit brought by the club's former bartender, John Kane. The judge ruled that the club failed to address an inconsistency between its argument that it...

