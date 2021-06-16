NJ Teachers Ask High Court To Take On Waiver In Dues Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Two onetime Garden State teachers have called on the U.S. Supreme Court to take on a Third Circuit ruling that the New Jersey Education Association properly collected a month's worth of dues from them after they quit the union. In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Friday, Susan Fischer and Jeanette Speck asserted that a circuit panel's Jan. 15 nonprecedential opinion ran afoul of the waiver requirement set forth in the high court's 2018 Janus v. AFSCME opinion, which held that public workers who decline to join unions can't be forced to pay them fees. Janus held that fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS