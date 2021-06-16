Ohio Senate Greenlights Mobile, In-Person Sports Betting

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Buckeye State took a big step toward joining the increasing number of states to legalize sports betting on Wednesday, as the Ohio Senate passed a bill to legalize both mobile betting and betting at brick-and-mortar facilities, sending it to the House for consideration. The Ohio Senate passed S.B. 176, sponsored by Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, and Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, by a vote of 30-2 with one abstention. The bill revamps Ohio's gaming laws, legalizing sports betting and charitable e-bingo. The bill sets up three sets of licenses that will be issued by the Ohio Casino Control Commission allowing for mobile...

