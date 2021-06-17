Charter Sues City Of Rochester Over Threats, Excessive Fees

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Charter Spectrum has slapped the city of Rochester, New York, with a lawsuit accusing the city of trying to circumvent the federal cap on franchise fees by tacking on additional charges that the cable company says are just franchise fees in disguise. Charter told a New York federal court Wednesday that it is already paying the maximum 5% of its gross revenue earned through use of the public rights-of-way as limited by The Cable Act, but that the city continues levying charges that fall under the franchise fee umbrella. It also says the city has been threatening to pull its franchise...

