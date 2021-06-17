Cosmetics Trade Group Escapes J&J Asbestos-In-Talc MDL

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's top federal judge has tossed claims against a nonprofit cosmetics trade association in multidistrict litigation over the alleged link between Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products and ovarian cancer, finding that the group does not have a "legal duty to consumers" to make sure the products are safe. More than four years after the Personal Care Products Council filed a motion to dismiss, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson on Wednesday granted its bid to toss negligence, fraud, fraudulent concealment and civil conspiracy claims with respect to allegations that PCPC misrepresented the safety of talc products, which purportedly...

