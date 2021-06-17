Red States Urge 9th Circ. To Block Calif. Assault Weapons Ban

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Arizona and 21 other conservative-led states urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to back a district court's injunction blocking California's decades-old assault weapons ban, claiming in their amicus brief that they have a "unique perspective" that will aid the appellate court. The states — which took issue with the term "assault weapon," preferring the term "modern rifle" — said that their attorneys general have experience protecting public safety in locations where the guns in question are allowed. "The experience in Arizona and other states shows that modern rifles are common to the point of ubiquity among law-abiding gun owners and their...

