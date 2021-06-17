Investors Told To Return Stake In Health Firm To Entrepreneur

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 2:14 PM BST) -- An investment vehicle will be forced to transfer back shares said to be worth tens of millions of pounds to the owner of a U.K health technology company after a London judge rejected on Thursday the existence of an oral deal. Judge Neil Calver ruled in favor of Babylon Health Chief Executive Ali Parsadoust at the High Court, finding that no binding oral agreement had been reached in 2019 that varied his options to buy back shares in the company. Judge Calver granted the entrepreneur a summary judgment on his claim against Hanging Gardens Ltd. for "specific performance" — a legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS