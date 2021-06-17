3 Firms Steer SPAC Deal For $2.6B Radiation Detection Co.

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 10:02 AM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Mirion Technologies will go public at an enterprise value of roughly $2.6 billion by merging with a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group, in a deal announced Thursday that was built by three law firms. The transaction sees radiation detection provider Mirion Technologies Inc., which is owned by British private equity shop Charterhouse Capital Partners LP, combining with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. II, and the resulting entity is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MIR," according to a statement. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS