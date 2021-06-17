16 More Firms Match Davis Polk's Associate Pay Scale

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Sixteen more law firms have told their attorneys that they will be raising their associates' pay, matching the pay scale that Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP set for its associates last week. Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna LLP and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP all told their associates that they will be raising their pay, ranging from $205,000 for attorneys who started in 2020 to $350,000 for attorneys...

