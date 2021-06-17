Swedish Food Investors Urge DC Circ. To Affirm Larger Award

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Swedish food industry investor brothers Viorel and Ioan Micula on Wednesday slammed Romania's "unfounded" argument that it fulfilled a $365 million award and urged the D.C. Circuit to affirm a federal court ruling ordering Romania to pay the remaining $96 million. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had found in 2013 that Romania violated a bilateral investment treaty with Sweden by revoking certain economic incentives, affecting food and drink facilities that the Micula brothers built in an impoverished remote region of Romania. The brothers wrote in their Wednesday brief that "there is no dispute" Romania paid $274 million to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS