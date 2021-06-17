Fla. Atty Faces Emergency Suspension Over Fund Allegations

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an emergency suspension of a Miami-based attorney over allegations he misappropriated attorney fees and made false claims that someone had stolen the funds from his trust account. The court granted the emergency suspension against Arthur J. Morburger, whom the Florida Bar filed against on Tuesday. He was admitted to the Bar in 1973. In its complaint, the Bar accuses Morburger of violating rules regulating the safekeeping of property and engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation. The disciplinary investigation stems from the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court case Miriam Hernandez v. Philip Morris...

