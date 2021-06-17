3rd Circ. Won't Halt Deportation Of Jamaican Woman

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Thursday refused to halt deportation proceedings for a Jamaican woman who pled guilty to defrauding the elderly in a lottery scam, ruling in a precedential decision that she didn't prove she was likely to face retribution from the scam's ringleader if sent back to her native country. The majority of a three-judge panel affirmed the Board of Immigration Appeals' rejection of Kayann Antoinette Darby's late bid to reopen her asylum petition. They agreed that she didn't show sufficient new evidence of "official acquiescence," meaning that Jamaican officials would turn a blind eye to any torture...

