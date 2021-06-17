Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Won't Halt Deportation Of Jamaican Woman

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Thursday refused to halt deportation proceedings for a Jamaican woman who pled guilty to defrauding the elderly in a lottery scam, ruling in a precedential decision that she didn't prove she was likely to face retribution from the scam's ringleader if sent back to her native country.

The majority of a three-judge panel affirmed the Board of Immigration Appeals' rejection of Kayann Antoinette Darby's late bid to reopen her asylum petition. They agreed that she didn't show sufficient new evidence of "official acquiescence," meaning that Jamaican officials would turn a blind eye to any torture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!