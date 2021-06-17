Supreme Court Rules For Nestle, Cargill In Child Labor Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 10:41 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Nestle and Cargill on Thursday in a lawsuit claiming the chocolate makers aided and abetted child slavery on African cocoa farms, reversing a ruling that allowed the claims to proceed under the Alien Tort Statute. In an 8-1 ruling, the Supreme Court said the plaintiffs suing Nestle and Cargill were "improperly" seeking an "extraterritorial application" of the ATS. The ruling is a blow to 15-year-old claims by Malian nationals that the companies aided and abetted forced child labor at their cocoa suppliers in the Ivory Coast in violation of the statute. The ATS allows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS