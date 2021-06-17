Citgo To Pay Nearly $20M Over Louisiana Oil Spill Damage

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. on Thursday agreed to pay nearly $20 million to resolve claims that the company's 2006 oil spill damaged Louisiana's environment, killing birds and defiling shorelines, according to federal prosecutors. The agreement resolves state and federal allegations over natural resources damages and adds to the bill the company has already incurred for spilling millions of gallons of oil from its Lake Charles refinery's wastewater treatment facility into the Indian Marais waterway. In 2015, Citgo was ordered to pay an $81 million Clean Water Act penalty over the spill. "Oil companies have a responsibility to protect our waters, people, wildlife,...

