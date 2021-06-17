Texas Justices Asked To Undo $3.3M Verdict In Drilling Row

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Crimson Exploration Operating Co. has asked the Texas Supreme Court to undo a $3.38 million jury verdict against it in a dispute over an oil and gas well that was never completed, arguing that the lower appellate court that upheld the award applied the wrong standard to the case. Crimson said that in its dispute with BPX Operating Co. over the Bee County well, the lower appellate court applied a gross-negligence standard of care, instead of negligence, to what is an "industry-standard joint operating agreement." Nonoperator Crimson was sued by BPX after it refused to pay its share of the well...

