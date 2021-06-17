Ex-Merck Sales Rep Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Kickback Fight

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower's counsel urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive nearly 12-year-old allegations that Merck and Co. and other drugmakers violated the False Claims Act by offering doctors kickbacks to prescribe their blood-thinning drugs, arguing that the former sales employee knew enough about the alleged fraud to proceed with his claims. The arguments came during a hearing on an appeal of a trial judge's order tossing the latest rendition of relator Frank Solis' suit against Merck, its predecessor Schering-Plough Corp. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. unit Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc. alleging the off-label promotion of the blood-clot prevention drug Integrilin and kickbacks. Solis' counsel,...

