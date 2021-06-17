Precision Machine Co. Hit With Finger Scan Privacy Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based precision machining company has been hit with state court claims that the company violated its employees' biometric privacy rights by collecting, using and sharing their work-related fingerprint scan data without first obtaining informed consent. Former Swiss Automation Inc. employee Jose Ortiz's proposed class suit claimed Tuesday that the company requires employees to clock in and out for work with a fingerprint scanner, verifies their identities using their scanned fingerprint data and shares that private information with at least one third party but "likely others," all in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Ortiz claims Swiss Automation's BIPA...

